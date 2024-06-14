Algorand Price Reaches $0.16 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $38.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00047114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,181,504,074 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

