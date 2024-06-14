Alice L. Walton Sells 3,633,800 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,780,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $444,687,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 72.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

