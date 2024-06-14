Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $176.06. 3,017,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,876,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $180.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

