Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 157,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alset

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 456,488 shares of Alset stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $310,411.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,080,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,608.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 640,595 shares of company stock valued at $483,975. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Alset Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Alset has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

