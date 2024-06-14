Alta Global Group (NYSE:MMA) Stock Price Down 1%

Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.92. 20,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 19,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Alta Global Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.