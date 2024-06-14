AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Angela S. Lekatsas Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 2,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:ALA traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,958. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$22.62 and a 1 year high of C$31.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AltaGas

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.