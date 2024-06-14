Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Brian Gayle Sells 1,866 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $180,199.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,909.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 17th, Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $69,647.30.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Brian Gayle sold 173 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $14,597.74.

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.73. 34,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,077.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $98.41.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,601 shares of the software’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 960.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,672 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 275,030 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $2,726,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,070,844,000 after acquiring an additional 196,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $3,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

