Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance
ATHE opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
About Alterity Therapeutics
Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alterity Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.