Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATHE opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

