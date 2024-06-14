Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Short Interest Update

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the May 15th total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 3rd quarter worth $26,278,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alvotech by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alvotech by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 523,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 52,662 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alvotech by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,450,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after buying an additional 407,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alvotech by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,218,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 86,143 shares during the last quarter.

Alvotech Price Performance

Alvotech stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Alvotech has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alvotech ( NASDAQ:ALVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Alvotech from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

