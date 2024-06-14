Ameren Co. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AEE)

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 227.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.