American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
American Airlines Group Price Performance
American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
