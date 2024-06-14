American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Bank of America cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

