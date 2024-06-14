American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMSC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Trading Up 11.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at American Superconductor

AMSC stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $974.32 million, a PE ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 2.08.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 433,018 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,870,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.