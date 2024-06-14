American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 497,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 839,310 shares.The stock last traded at $27.10 and had previously closed at $23.55.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMSC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on American Superconductor

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 640,100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 323,472 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 11.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 172.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 77,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $974.32 million, a P/E ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 2.08.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.