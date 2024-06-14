American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Up 3.1% on Analyst Upgrade

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Superconductor traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.16. 177,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 851,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

