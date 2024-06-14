AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in May

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 272,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.1 %

AMERISAFE stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

