Amir Cohen Sells 11,008 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CAO Amir Cohen sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $33,574.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,340.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amir Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Amir Cohen sold 4,220 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $13,841.60.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of BLDE opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 70.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

