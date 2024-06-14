Analysts Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Target Price at $14.20

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACET. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 500,095 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.