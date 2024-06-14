Analysts Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Price Target at $101.00

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,512,000 after buying an additional 45,158 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Albany International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 717,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,925,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Albany International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 688,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN stock opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

