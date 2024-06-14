Analysts Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Price Target at C$25.28

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$22.70.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.47%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

