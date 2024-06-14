Analysts Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT at $15.33

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Annexon Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 641,549 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Annexon by 10,482.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.30. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Annexon will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

