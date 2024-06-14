Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price at $15.79

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.89. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 761.2% during the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 429,760 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

