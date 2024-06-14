Analysts Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Target Price at $25.40

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellium

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Constellium has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Constellium by 12.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.