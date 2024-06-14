Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Target Price at C$26.50

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.50.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Lightspeed Commerce

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$20.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$16.94 and a 52-week high of C$28.73.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$39,272.48. Company insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.