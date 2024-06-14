Analysts Set Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Target Price at $19.00

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

PFS stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.62.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

