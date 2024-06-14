Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $13.28

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.28.
TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
NYSE TAL opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,119.88 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
