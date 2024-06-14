Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $13.28

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAL opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,119.88 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

