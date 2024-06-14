Analyzing InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
68.0% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of QT Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
InMode has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InMode
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2.33
|QT Imaging
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
InMode presently has a consensus price target of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 80.22%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than QT Imaging.
Profitability
This table compares InMode and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InMode
|38.84%
|26.15%
|23.83%
|QT Imaging
|N/A
|N/A
|-19.75%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares InMode and QT Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InMode
|$492.05 million
|3.11
|$197.92 million
|$2.11
|8.63
|QT Imaging
|N/A
|N/A
|-$4.03 million
|N/A
|N/A
InMode has higher revenue and earnings than QT Imaging.
Summary
InMode beats QT Imaging on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.
About QT Imaging
QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.
