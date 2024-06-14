Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Anghami alerts:

Anghami Price Performance

Shares of ANGH stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Anghami has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Anghami Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.