Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in May

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Shares of AHCHY opened at $11.19 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

