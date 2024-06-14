Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APGE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.21. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.