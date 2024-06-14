Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the May 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Apollomics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on APLM
Institutional Trading of Apollomics
Apollomics Price Performance
APLM stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $6.20.
About Apollomics
Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apollomics
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What are earnings reports?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.