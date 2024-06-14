Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.0% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 186,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 656,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,341,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,446,000 after buying an additional 688,156 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $214.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

