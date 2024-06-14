AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 274.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppTech Payments stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of AppTech Payments at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppTech Payments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APCX stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments ( NASDAQ:APCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative net margin of 3,538.08% and a negative return on equity of 507.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

