Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $39.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ARMK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,602,000 after buying an additional 923,683 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 191,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 12.9% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 113,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Aramark by 14.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

