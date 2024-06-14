Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.99. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1,496 shares traded.

Arch Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

