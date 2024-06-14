Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Up 89.8% in May

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Get Argent Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Argent Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMID opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.28. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $34.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

Receive News & Ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.