Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total transaction of $88,782.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,634.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.69. 191,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

