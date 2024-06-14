ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.11 and last traded at $66.51. Approximately 1,853,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98.

Institutional Trading of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,110,000. OxenFree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

