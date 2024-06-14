ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Sets New 52-Week High at $165.87

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as 165.87 and last traded at 164.98, with a volume of 5861640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 158.05.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 94.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is 103.31.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth $236,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $680,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.