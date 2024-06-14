Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.9% annually over the last three years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 256.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.36 million, a PE ratio of 123.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $624,318.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

