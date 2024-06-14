ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal Sells 4,138 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of SPRY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. 15,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,864. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPRY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SVB Leerink raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
