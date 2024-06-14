Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) vs. Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Financial Analysis

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) and Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Erasca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -152.68% -16,574.15% -60.06% Erasca N/A -38.83% -31.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Erasca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 1 8 0 2.89 Erasca 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus target price of $179.44, indicating a potential upside of 40.37%. Erasca has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.23%. Given Erasca’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Erasca is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Erasca’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $288.08 million 25.84 -$521.07 million ($9.61) -13.30 Erasca N/A N/A -$125.04 million ($0.84) -2.60

Erasca has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erasca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Erasca shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Erasca shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erasca has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Erasca beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma. It also develops ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung and colorectal cancer, and advanced gastrointestinal malignancies; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it is developing ERAS-801, a central nervous system-penetrant EGFR inhibitor which is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The company entered into license agreement with Novartis to develop, manufacture, use, and commercialize naporafenib; Katmai Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, manufacture, use, and commercialize ERAS-801 and certain other related compounds; and NiKang Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize ERAS-601 and certain other related compounds. Erasca, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

