Aspect Partners LLC Invests $1.50 Million in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $22.01 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

