Aspect Partners LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF comprises 1.5% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BOXX stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08.

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

