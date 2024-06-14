Aspect Partners LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF comprises 1.5% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BOXX stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08.
About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF
