Aspect Partners LLC Invests $798,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.



Featured Stories

