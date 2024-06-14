Aspect Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 57,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

