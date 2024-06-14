Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 2.5 %

ASMB opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $31,606.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,580 shares of company stock worth $102,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

