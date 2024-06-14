Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Ed Smith Purchases 50,486 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Ed Smith bought 50,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,689.54 ($25,072.63).

Assura Stock Performance

AGR traded up GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 39.67 ($0.51). The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,452. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,948.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Assura Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.12 ($0.64). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.12.

Assura Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

