ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Shares Down 4.7%

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 151,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 868,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins raised ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEX Resources
ATEX Resources Price Performance
ATEX Resources Company Profile
ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATEX Resources
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.