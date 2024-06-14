ATI (NYSE:ATI) Cut to Sell at Northcoast Research

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Get ATI alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. 643,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,014. ATI has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ATI will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ATI by 73.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 294.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.