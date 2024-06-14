ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in May

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get ATIF alerts:

ATIF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. ATIF has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.00.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 238.36% and a negative net margin of 1,153.75%.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.